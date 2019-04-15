|
|
Jessie I. Blakey 1923 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Jessie I. Blakey, 95, of Springfield, died at 12:05 am, Friday, April 12, 2019 at Heritage Health. She was born October 27, 1923, in Christian County, Illinois to Everett and Elsie Redfern Solomon. She married Lyle G. Blakey on February 20, 1949 and he preceded her in death on September 3, 2009.
Also preceding her in death are her daughter, Paulette Medley, three brothers, and four sisters.
Survivors include one daughter, Jeanine (Bruce) Evans of Bloomington; three grandchildren, Michael Medley, Megan Evans and Kristin (Adam) Krumtinger; four great grandchildren, Harper, Briggs and Campbell Krumtinger and Evan "Evie" McCauley and several nieces and nephews.
Jessie was a member of Elliott Avenue Baptist Church. She loved music, especially playing the piano.
She worked for the State of Illinois Department of Vocation and Rehabilitation Services.
Private Family Services are being held at Camp Butler National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Elliott Avenue Baptist Church, 501 West Elliott Ave, Springfield, IL 62702.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Apr. 16 to Apr. 17, 2019