Jewell Zook
Jacksonville, IL - Jewell Zook, 88, passed on Tuesday morning, June 23, 2020 at Passavant Hospital in Jacksonville. Williamson Funeral Home in Jacksonville, IL, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The State Journal-Register from Jun. 26 to Jun. 27, 2020.