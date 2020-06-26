Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Jewell's life story with friends and family

Share Jewell's life story with friends and family

Jewell Zook

Jacksonville, IL - Jewell Zook, 88, passed on Tuesday morning, June 23, 2020 at Passavant Hospital in Jacksonville. Williamson Funeral Home in Jacksonville, IL, is in charge of arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store