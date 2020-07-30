Jill Forland 1956 - 2020
Austin, TX—Jill Forland, 63, of Austin, TX, passed away unexpectedly but peacefully on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at St. David's North Austin Medical Center. She was born December 19, 1956, in Springfield, IL, the daughter of Richard and Elsie (Safly) Stockbarger. She married Erling Christopher Forland on March 10, 1984. She is survived by her husband, Chris of Austin, TX; father, Richard Stockbarger of Springfield; sister Shelli Stump and brother-in-law Dennis Stump both of New Orleans, LA Our bright little star is now shining big and bright deep in the heart of heaven. Jill loved to sing and now has a full chorus of angels to accompany her. She earned a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Illinois. She was successful in several careers as she and her husband moved around the US. Her favorite was as a safety swim instructor for young disadvantaged children. Jill was sensitive, loving, fun to be around, and caring with a little girl's heart. All that had the opportunity to know her, loved her. She loved animals big and small. She especially loved her hummingbirds but not Texas insects and reptiles unless they were lizards. Although highly allergic she always wanted a pet of her own. With this in mind, the family is asking, in lieu of flowers, donations would be made in her name to the Austin Humane Society in Austin, TX. www.austinhumanesociety.org
Visitation: 10-11 am Saturday, August 1, 2020 at Staab Funeral Home – Springfield.
Funeral Service: 11:00 am Saturday, August 1, 2020 at Staab Funeral Home – Springfield with Rev. Donn Stephens officiating.
Burial will follow at Oak Ridge Cemetery. CDC Protocol shall be followed.
