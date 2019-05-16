Home

Jim K. "Hilly" Hilligoss

Jim K. "Hilly" Hilligoss Obituary
Jim K. "Hilly" Hilligoss 2019
Auburn, IL—Jim K. "Hilly" Hilligoss, 78, of Auburn, formerly of Tuscola, died on Thursday, May 16, 2019.
Masonic Services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, May 18, 2019 at the Hilligoss Shrader Funeral Home, 705 South Main Street, Tuscola, IL. Graveside Services will follow in the Tuscola Township Cemetery.
Visitation will be held 1 hour prior to the services on Saturday at the funeral home.
Memorials are suggest to the , PO Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38101-9908
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from May 17 to May 18, 2019
