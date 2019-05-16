|
|
Jim K. "Hilly" Hilligoss 2019
Auburn, IL—Jim K. "Hilly" Hilligoss, 78, of Auburn, formerly of Tuscola, died on Thursday, May 16, 2019.
Masonic Services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, May 18, 2019 at the Hilligoss Shrader Funeral Home, 705 South Main Street, Tuscola, IL. Graveside Services will follow in the Tuscola Township Cemetery.
Visitation will be held 1 hour prior to the services on Saturday at the funeral home.
Memorials are suggest to the , PO Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38101-9908
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from May 17 to May 18, 2019