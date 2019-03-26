Jim Lobmaster 1950 - 2019

Springfield, IL—Jim Lobmaster, 69, of Springfield, passed away on Sunday, March 24, 2019.

Jim was born February 22, 1950 in Carlinville.

He worked in various county, city and state agencies. In the 1980s he designed and lead IHEAP. In 1985, Jim began work in Washington D.C. as Principal Assistant to the Deputy Administrator of GSA and lead advanced teams under President Reagan. His time in D.C. continued through the Bush administration as Chief of Staff for GSA.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents; and two grandchildren, Blake Lobmaster and Brock Isom.

He is survived by his wife, Mary Jo Southard Lobmaster; children, Travis (Amanda) Lobmaster, Tyler Lobmaster, Richard (Tatiana) Southard, Patti (Pat) Isom, and Jennie (Mike) Foutch; grandchildren, Chloe, Gabe, Sawyer, Landon, Katia, Alexandra, Judd, J.D., Jack, and Grace; brother, J.R. (Bernadette) Lobmaster; sister, Linda Crockett; and niece, Nicole Lobmaster.

Memorial Gathering: Family will receive friends from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. on Friday, March 29, 2019 at Christ the King Catholic Church, 1930 Barberry Dr., Springfield.

Memorial Mass: 11:00 a.m. on Friday, March 29, 2019 at Christ the King Catholic Church, with Rev. Joseph Ring celebrant. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery.

The family of Jim Lobmaster is being served by Butler Funeral Home—Springfield, 900 S. 6th Street, Springfield.

Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Mar. 27 to Mar. 28, 2019