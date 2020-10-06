Jimmie Gant, Jr. 1962 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Jimmie Gant, Jr. was born on September 19, 1962 in Memphis, Tennessee, to Ada Bell Gant and the late Jimmie Gant, Sr. Jimmie died at his residence on Tuesday, September 29, 2020.
Viewing Services Thursday October 8, 2020, 9:00am-11:00am at Ruby Funeral Services & Crematories
1520 East Washington Street, Springfield, IL 62703. Elder Elias Walton Committal Service, Interment Roselawn Memorial Park Cemetery.
CDC guidelines will be followed allowing only 50 people or less at a time with SOCIAL DISTANCING PLEASE. In Lieu of Flowers, Please send Donations to: Ada B. Gant, 1148 East Mason Street, Springfield, IL 62703.