I can't believe you going I just talked to you they for yesterday in I'm hurting right now me and you was very close you was my friend you was my Big Brother it's so hard to take this it's a hard pill to swallow I never would have thought that I would be going through this with about you much love I love you rest in peace my brother rest in heaven may God continue to bless you and watch over you you have a beautiful angel go home too soon much love my prayers and condolences goes out to the family much love and respect Always Forever God bless love you all the Gant family may God continue to bless you all and have you and highly favored in his eyes and they said weeping may endure for a night but joy come from the morning so I just want to say I can't believe this it's hard to believe love you Jimmy miss you God bless

Brian Sheppard

Neighbor