Jimmie Gant Jr.
1962 - 2020
Jimmie Gant, Jr. 1962 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Jimmie Gant, Jr. was born on September 19, 1962 in Memphis, Tennessee, to Ada Bell Gant and the late Jimmie Gant, Sr. Jimmie died at his residence on Tuesday, September 29, 2020.
Viewing Services Thursday October 8, 2020, 9:00am-11:00am at Ruby Funeral Services & Crematories
1520 East Washington Street, Springfield, IL 62703. Elder Elias Walton Committal Service, Interment Roselawn Memorial Park Cemetery.
CDC guidelines will be followed allowing only 50 people or less at a time with SOCIAL DISTANCING PLEASE. In Lieu of Flowers, Please send Donations to: Ada B. Gant, 1148 East Mason Street, Springfield, IL 62703.



Published in The State Journal-Register from Oct. 6 to Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
8
Viewing
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Ruby Funeral Services & Chapel, Inc. - Springfield
Funeral services provided by
Ruby Funeral Services & Chapel, Inc. - Springfield
1520 East Washington St.
Springfield, IL 62703
(217) 679-6658
Memories & Condolences
18 entries
October 5, 2020
So sorry for the loss of your loved one. Praying for the entire family.
Ernest & Mary Coleman
Friend
October 4, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Tim & Kim Newman
Kim Newman
October 3, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Carolyn Brown
Friend
October 3, 2020
To the Family Of Jimmie Gant, Jr.
We extend our condolences. May the perfect peace of our Lord comfort you always.
L'Sonya Crawford-Jones
Friend
October 2, 2020
Praying for the Gant family for strength, comfort, and peace.
Nicole Harper
October 2, 2020
I love and will truly miss you cuzzin ❤
Barbra Gholson
Family
October 2, 2020
To the Gant family so sorry for your loss i pray that God will strengthen you all May Jimmie's soul rest in peace
Andy Crawford
Friend
October 1, 2020
I can't believe you going I just talked to you they for yesterday in I'm hurting right now me and you was very close you was my friend you was my Big Brother it's so hard to take this it's a hard pill to swallow I never would have thought that I would be going through this with about you much love I love you rest in peace my brother rest in heaven may God continue to bless you and watch over you you have a beautiful angel go home too soon much love my prayers and condolences goes out to the family much love and respect Always Forever God bless love you all the Gant family may God continue to bless you all and have you and highly favored in his eyes and they said weeping may endure for a night but joy come from the morning so I just want to say I can't believe this it's hard to believe love you Jimmy miss you God bless
Brian Sheppard
Neighbor
September 30, 2020
So sorry to hear of Jimmies passing. My thoughts and prayers are with all of you.
Doris Austin-Louden
Friend
September 30, 2020
Junior was a very good friend of mine. He will surely be missed. May he R.I.H.
Christine Robinson
Friend
September 30, 2020
I went to school with Jimmie at Lanphier. Ran into him a few times over the years. Always good to see him.
Rest in Peace old friend.
Troy Woolen
Friend
September 30, 2020
I'm really gonna miss you, my friend, may you rest in Heavenly Peace
Lolita Williams
Friend
September 30, 2020
Ole buddy. Gone way too soon. You finally came up in the best way with the Lord. Miss ya already.
Andy Wiersma
Friend
September 30, 2020
R.I.H.
Marcus Gant
Brother
September 30, 2020
In memory of a street legend, my condolences to the Gant family.
You will forever be missed my many
Rest Easy Jimmie
Kristina Brian
Friend
September 29, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Cynthia Ousley-Garey
September 29, 2020
Sending prayers from the Hemingway family May God comfort his beautiful Mother and family In this time of brief. Jimmie you will be Missed❤
Shonnie Hemingway
Family
September 29, 2020
My deepest condolences to the "Gant" family in your loss, I pray God gives you all the peace the passes all understanding and gives comfort for his mother in knowing he will suffer no more.
Tawanda Gant
Family
