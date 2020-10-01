Jimmie L. Bartlett, Jr. 1963 - 2020Springfield, IL—Jimmie L. Bartlett, Jr., 57, passed away Wednesday, September 23, 2020, at his home.He was born June 21, 1963, to Jimmie L. Sr. and Janet R. (Mogle) Bartlett. He was preceded in death by his mother and stepfather, Janet and Ronald Ruzic, and father, Jimmie Bartlett, Sr.Jimmie enjoyed playing baseball and basketball and began playing varsity basketball his sophomore year. He was an avid Cubs fan and enjoyed snowmobiling in the mountains of Utah.He is survived by his children, Beth, Scott, Kami and Hailey Bartlett (Nicholas); grandchildren, Morgan and Kayden Wright, Gunner Bartlett, and Abigayle and Serenity Fletcher; sister, Julie (Mark) Benson and nephews, Justin and Jordan Tansky.Per Jimmie's request, no services are planned.