Jimmie Ray Kern 2020
Petersburg, IL—Jimmie Ray Kern, 90, of Petersburg, died on September 30, 2020 at Sunny Acres Nursing Home. He was born in Sangamon County, the seventh and youngest child of Fairn R. Kern and Blanche Campbell Kern. Jim married Fae June Sielschott on October 7, 1965 at Salisbury Baptist Church with Pastor Walter Hoeffs officiating. Fae passed away April 4, 2011. He married Judith Joy Kern on December 19, 2016 at Salisbury Baptist Church officiated by Pastor Kevin Curry. Jim was proceeded in death by his parents, three brothers: Hugh Kern, Richard Kern, and Victor Kern and three sisters: Geraldine Wahl, Lucille Wahl, and Ruth Mullens. Jim graduated from Pleasant Plains High School where he excelled academically and was active in sports. He loved to sing and in 1948 won 1st place in the Sangamon County High School Vocal Music Contest. Jim served 2 years in the U.S. Air Force. Before his death, he was the oldest living member of the Salisbury Baptist Church. Jim was a gunsmith for over 65 years. Many gun owners considered him to be the finest gunsmith in the area. He was a grain and livestock farmer for many years, a welder, and once owned a lawn care business in Florida. He also worked in retail sales for several years. Jim is survived by his wife Judith of Petersburg; a son, Donald Jay Sielschott of Chandlerville; a daughter, Cheri Dawn Shumate (Tom) of Greenville, SC; a granddaughter, Amanda J. Harris (Jeff) of Virginia; six nieces, one nephew, and many friends.
A visitation will be held on Saturday, October 3, 2020, at Hurley Funeral Home in Petersburg from 10am to 11am. Funeral service will immediately follow visitation at 11am with Pastor Kevin Curry officiating. Burial will take place at Salisbury Cemetery in Salisbury, Illinois, following the funeral service.
Hurley Funeral Home in Petersburg is in charge of arrangements.
