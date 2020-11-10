Jimmie Voss 1947 - 2020

Springfield, IL—Jimmie Voss, 73, of Springfield IL departed this life on October 30, 2020 at his home.

Jimmie was born on July 1, 1947 to the late Charlie Stamps Sr. and Carrie Voss. He was preceded in death by four sisters.

For many years he was a dedicated member/Deacon of Abundant Faith Christian Center. He earned his Bachelor's Degree from Jackson State University and later pursued his Master's Degree from the University of Illinois Springfield.

Jimmie was a past president of the NAACP, member of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, member of the Frontier's Club and the American Legion.

Jimmie leaves to cherish his loving memories to his daughter Nikki Voss & her mother Susan Voss both of Springfield IL; brothers, Charlie Stamps, Jr. of Jackson MS, Norman Pitters of California; one sister Vivian Voss of Chicago and a host of nieces/nephews, and other family and friends.

Services will remain private due to COVID-19.

Professional Services entrusted to Walker Funeral Service, Springfield



