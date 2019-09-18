|
Jo Ann "JoJo" Carver 1949 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Jo Ann "JoJo" Carver, 70, of Springfield, passed away on Monday, September 16, 2019 at St. John's Hospital.
She was born on July 18, 1949 in Springfield, the daughter of the late Siebert K. and Helen (Best) McLaughlin. She married Albert A. Carver on September 23, 1967 and he preceded her in death on August 2, 2017.
Jo Ann worked as a department manager for Franklin Life Insurance Co. retiring after 32 years. She later worked for Springfield School District 186 for 8 years. She was a member of the Eagles' Club and attended Real Life Christian Church. She loved camping, boating, and other activities at their lake lot at Otter Lake. She enjoyed spending lots of time with her great grandkids.
She is survived by as close as a son and daughter, James Roscetti Sr. (Cathy Roscetti); 2 grandchildren, Kerri (fiancé Matthew Stouffe) Moreland and James Roscetti Jr., 5 great grandchildren, Gavyn, Addyson, and Kynzleigh Moreland, Annalyse Roscetti, and Bostyn Stouffe; her siblings, Siebert "Sonny" (Sharon) McLaughlin of Springfield, Charles "Chuck" (Pam) McLaughlin of Bissell, Kenneth "Ivan" (Diane) McLaughlin of Chatham, Elsie "Sissy" Myers of Springfield, Murial "Butchie" Baker of Springfield, and Dorothy Kay (Jake) Hohimer of Springfield; and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, great great nieces and great great nephews, and cousins.
Besides her parents and her husband, she was preceded in death by 1 brother and 4 sisters.
Services are under the direction of Bisch and Son Funeral Home, 505 E. Allen, Springfield, where visitation will be held on Thursday, September 19, 2019 from 4 to 7 pm. The funeral will be held on Friday, September 20, 2019 at 10 am at the funeral home, with Rev. Charles Carver officiating. Burial will follow at Roselawn Memorial Park, Springfield.
Memorials may be made to the Susan G. Komen Foundation.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Sept. 19 to Sept. 20, 2019