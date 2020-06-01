Jo Ann Mitchell
Jo Ann Mitchell
Gillespie, IL - Jo Ann Mitchell, 77, passed on Saturday, May 30, 2020 at 1:10 am at Heritage Health of Gillespie, IL. Kravanya Funeral Home in Gillespie, IL, is in charge of arrangements.

Published in The State Journal-Register from Jun. 1 to Jun. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kravanya Funeral Homes - Gillespie
203 E Elm St
Gillespie, IL 62033
(217) 839-2154
