Jo Ann Weston
1934 - 2020
Springfield , IL—Jo Ann Weston, 86, of Springfield, IL passed away at Sunny Acres Nursing Home on Sunday October 18, 2020.
Jo Ann was born in Benton, IL the daughter of Leo and Marie (Hayes) Fehrenbaker on March 17, 1934.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Carl Nonneman Jr., and her husband John P. Weston; as well as her parents and step-father, Carl Davis.
Jo Ann is survived by her children, Kathy Nonneman, Pam Brawner (John), Don Nonneman, and Julie Bridges; her grandchildren, Josh Bridges, Heather Crain (Curtis), Kyle Nonneman, and Kelsey Nonneman (fiancé Matt); her great grandchildren, Domanic, Savannah, Lucas, Paisley, Aaron; and her sisters, Linda Hall (Jim) and Sandy Linthicum (Bob).
Jo Ann enjoyed being a seamstress and doing all kinds of arts and crafts. She loved to read, dance, and would even be known to sing. She retired as a bookkeeper in 1991. Jo Ann also loved her Cocker Spaniels.
Cremation services are being take care of by Ellinger-Kunz and Park Funeral Home of Springfield. A memorial service will be held at Camp Butler National Cemetery on Friday October 23, 2020 at 10AM.
Please visit our online obituary at www.parkfuneralhomesinc.com



Published in The State Journal-Register from Oct. 20 to Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
23
Memorial service
10:00 AM
Camp Butler National Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Ellinger-Kunz & Park Funeral Home
530 N Fifth St
Springfield, IL 62702
(217) 544-5755
