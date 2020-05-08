Home

Celebration of Life
To be announced at a later date
Burial
Private
To be announced at a later date
Oak Hill Cemetery
Jo Anna Eyer


1938 - 2020
Jo Anna Eyer Obituary
Jo Anna Eyer 1938 - 2020
Sherman, IL—Jo Anna Eyer. age 81, of Riverton, passed away on Thursday, May 7, 2020 at Memorial Medical Center in Springfield.
She was born August 4, 1938 in Pleasant Plains, Illinois, the daughter of Joseph and Julia (Sexton) Esper.
Jo Anna married Edwin Eyer, Sr. on August 4, 1957 at Laurel Methodist Church in Springfield, IL. He preceded her in death in 2006.
She is survived by a son, Edwin (wife Toni) of Fort Dodge, IA; five grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; sister, Edith Robertson of Lufkin, TX; brother, Robert Esper of Springfield, IL; and several nieces and nephews.
She is also preceded in death by one son, Charles Eyer in 2001.
A private burial will be held at Oak Hill Cemetery near Springfield. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Riverton Kiawanas.
Mott and Henning Funeral Home is assisting the family. On-line condolences can be shared at www.mottandhenning.com.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from May 9 to May 10, 2020
