Jo. Anne Quinn 1927 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Jo. Anne Quinn, 92, of Springfield, died at 7:19 am, Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at St. Joseph's Home. She was born February 1, 1927 in Springfield, to Edward J. and Marie R. (VonDeBur) Quinn.
Surviving are one brother, James E. Quinn of CO and several nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; four sisters, Mary Elizabeth Quinn, Cecelia C. Quinn, Virginia Schullian and Bernadette Costa and one brother, John A. Quinn.
Jo. Anne was a member of Blessed Sacrament Church. She worked for many years at Springfield Clinic as an Administrative Assistant. In retirement she loved to play golf and was a volunteer at Catholic Charities and the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum.
Visitation: 9:30 – 10:30 am, Saturday, June 29, 2019 at Blessed Sacrament Church.
Funeral Mass: 10:30 am, Saturday, June 29, 2019 at Blessed Sacrament Church with Reverend Jeff Grant officiating. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Blessed Sacrament Church or St. Joseph's Home.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from June 27 to June 28, 2019