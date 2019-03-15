|
Joan Alderman 1932 - 2019
Divernon, IL—Joan Alderman, 86, of Divernon passed away Thursday, March 14, 2019.
She was born July 31, 1932 in Springfield, the daughter of Fred and Florence Farrand Holzaepfel.
She married Virgil Alderman in 1954, and he preceded her in death in 2003.
Joan worked at Sangamo Electric Company and was later a secretary for the Springfield Board of Education for 16 years prior to retirement in 1995. She was a member of the Divernon United Methodist Church.
Surviving her are two daughters, Sally Alderman and Judy Alderman Dowis; one granddaughter, Sarah (Craig Moreland) Dowis; one great-granddaughter, Charlotte "Charlie"
Visitation will be from 10am until time of services at 11am, Friday, March 22, 2019 at Bramley Funeral Home, Divernon with Rev. Chuck Kurfman officiating. Burial will be in Camp Butler National Cemetery, Springfield.
Memorials may be made to .
Condolences may be left online at www.bramleyfh.com
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2019