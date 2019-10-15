|
|
Joan Aletha Casper 1936 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Joan Aletha Casper, 83, of Springfield, died on Sunday, October 13, 2019 at her residence surrounded by family and loved ones.
Joan was born on August 29, 1936 in Springfield, the daughter of Paul J. and Aletha M. Smith Staab. She married Donald "Don" Casper on June 15, 1957 in Springfield; he preceded her in death. She was also preceded in death by her parents, a brother, and a sister.
Joan was a member of the Junior League, Symphony Guild, Chapter EO of the PEO, the Mary Lawrence King's Daughters, and the Questers, as well as Blessed Sacrament Parish. She enjoyed golfing, shopping, and having lunch with her friends, but most of all loved spending time with her family.
Joan is survived by her sons, Stephen (Kathryn) Casper of Springfield, Brian (Debra) Casper of Oak Lawn, and Michael (Geralyn) Casper of Broomfield, CO; one daughter, Katherine S. "Katie" (George) Merriman of Boulder, CO; seven grandchildren, Nick, Andy, Tyler, KC, Lizzy, Aiden and Ciara; two great-grandchildren, Hannah Grace and Braden; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Visitation and Funeral Mass: Family will receive friends from 10:00 until 11:15 a.m. with a Funeral Mass to be held at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, October 18, 2019 at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, 1725 South Walnut St., Springfield with Rev. Jeff Grant, celebrant.
Private burial will be held at Oak Ridge Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Parkinson Association of Southwest Florida, 5926 Premier Way Suite 114, Naples, FL 34109.
The family of Joan Casper is being served by Butler Funeral Home—Springfield, 900 S. Sixth St., Springfield.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2019