Joan Amelia Williams 1949 - 2020

Alton, IL—Our beloved Mother, Sister, Grandmother, "Big Momma", aunt, cousin and friend, departed this life on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at 8:27PM.

Joan Amelia Williams, 71, was born in Alton Illinois on July 16, 1949 to Fred Lee and Jessie Lea Williams.

Funeral Services will be Friday, November 20, 2020, Pleasant Grove Baptist Church, 908 South Martin Luther King Jr. Dr., Springfield, IL 62703. Rev. Dr. William Rosser Officiating. Visitation:10:00am-11:00am. Service:11:00am-12:00pm. Interment: Roselawn Memorial Park Cemetery. CDC guidelines will be followed allowing only 25 people or less at a time with SOCIAL DISTANCING PLEASE. FACE MASKS ARE REQUIRED PLEASE



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store