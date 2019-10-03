|
|
Joan Curl 1933 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Joan Curl, 86, of Springfield, died at 11:25 a.m. on Wednesday, October 2, 2019, at St. John's Hospital.
Joan was born on June 13, 1933, in Latrobe, PA, the daughter of Joseph A. and Kathryn Uhring Swieczkowski.
Joan graduated from Latrobe High School in 1950 and earned her associate degree from Latrobe Hospital School of Nursing. She took a post-grad course in orthopedics at Cook County Hospital in Chicago, where she met her previous husband, Jerry. She was a devoted orthopedic nurse to Dr. David Mack for 30 years. She was a member and active volunteer of the First United Methodist Church, where parishioners to the Saturday evening service were graced with her magnetic personality. Joan had a passion for garage sales, jokes, playing bridge, reading, traveling, and studying about and following Jesus. Her positive and contagious energy will be missed by all.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Kathryn Brydon; granddaughter, McKenna Harris; and 3 siblings.
She is survived by her children, David J. (wife, Rosario) Curl of Austin, TX, Daniel (wife, Janet) Curl of Hampton, GA, Jeff (wife, Jane) Curl of Hopkinton, MA, and Julie Harris of Charlotte, NC; sixteen grandchildren; and five siblings.
Cremation was provided by Butler Cremation Tribute Center prior to ceremonies.
Memorial Ceremony: 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at First United Methodist Church, 2941 South Koke Mill Rd., Springfield with Rev. Dr. Roger Grimmett officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to: First United Methodist Church, Senior or Music Ministry, 2941 South Koke Mill Rd., Springfield.
The family of Joan Curl is being served by Butler Funeral Home-Springfield, 900 S. 6th St., Springfield.
Please visit butlerfuneralhomes.com to offer your condolences.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Oct. 4 to Oct. 5, 2019