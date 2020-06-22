Joan E. Southwick
Joan E. Southwick
Springfield, IL - Joan E. Southwick, 88, died at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at Memorial Hospice at Heritage Health. Please see Wednesday's SJ-R for full obituary. The family is being served by Butler Funeral Home-Chatham, 8855 State Rt. 4, Chatham. 217-483-9292

Published in The State Journal-Register from Jun. 22 to Jun. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
