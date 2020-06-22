Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Joan's life story with friends and family

Share Joan's life story with friends and family

Joan E. Southwick

Springfield, IL - Joan E. Southwick, 88, died at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at Memorial Hospice at Heritage Health. Please see Wednesday's SJ-R for full obituary. The family is being served by Butler Funeral Home-Chatham, 8855 State Rt. 4, Chatham. 217-483-9292



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store