Joan E. Southwick 1931 - 2020Springfield , IL—Joan E. Southwick, 88, of Springfield, died at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at Memorial Hospice at Heritage Health.Cremation will be provided by Butler Cremation Tribute Center prior to ceremonies.Memorial Gathering and Memorial Ceremony: Family will receive friends from 10:00 until 10:45 a.m. on Friday, June 26, 2020 at Butler Funeral Home-Chatham, 8855 State Rt. 4, Chatham. A Memorial Ceremony will follow at 11:00 a.m. with Celebrant Judy Woerner officiating. Burial will follow at Chatham Memorial Cemetery. Illinois COVID-19 guidance will be followed, requiring face coverings and limiting attendance to 10 guests at one time.Please visit butlerfuneralhomes.com to offer your condolences.