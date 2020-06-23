Joan E. Southwick
1931 - 2020
Springfield , IL—Joan E. Southwick, 88, of Springfield, died at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at Memorial Hospice at Heritage Health.
Cremation will be provided by Butler Cremation Tribute Center prior to ceremonies.
Memorial Gathering and Memorial Ceremony: Family will receive friends from 10:00 until 10:45 a.m. on Friday, June 26, 2020 at Butler Funeral Home-Chatham, 8855 State Rt. 4, Chatham. A Memorial Ceremony will follow at 11:00 a.m. with Celebrant Judy Woerner officiating. Burial will follow at Chatham Memorial Cemetery. Illinois COVID-19 guidance will be followed, requiring face coverings and limiting attendance to 10 guests at one time.
Please visit butlerfuneralhomes.com to offer your condolences.



Published in The State Journal-Register from Jun. 23 to Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
26
Visitation
10:00 - 10:45 AM
Butler Funeral Home & Cremation Tribute Center- Chatham
JUN
26
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Butler Funeral Home & Cremation Tribute Center- Chatham
