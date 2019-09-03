Home

Joan Lee (Williams) Bishop


1936 - 2019
Joan Lee (Williams) Bishop Obituary
Joan Lee (Williams) Bishop 1936 - 2019
Ankeny, IA—Joan Bishop passed away August 21, 2019 after a long illness.
Joan was a 1956 graduate of St John's School of Nursing, moved to Des Moines, Iowa and was a pediatric nurse throughout her career.
Joan is survived by her husband Gene, 5 children and their spouses, 9 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren, all living.
No services are planned. Please donate to a in her honor.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Sept. 7 to Sept. 8, 2019
