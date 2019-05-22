|
Joan "Joni" Ley 1945 - 2019
Kincaid, IL—Joan M. "Joni" Ley, of Kincaid, IL formerly of Springfield, IL passed away Saturday, May 18, 2019 at Life's Journey, Taylorville, IL, after holding cancer off for many years. She was born April 21, 1945 in Springfield, IL the daughter of Earl L. and Margaret E. Larson. Joni married Toney Ley in Taylorville, IL in 1964. Joni was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Toney. She had worked for the International Association of Machinists and Fraternal Order of Police as a business representative. Surviving are daughter, Lysa (husband Bruce) Wilde; grandsons, T.J. (wife Courtney) Wilde and Matthew Wilde, along with a great-granddaughter, Kinley Wilde, all of Springfield, IL, brother Butch Larson of Springfield, IL, sister Pat Wolf of Maricopa, AZ, and brother Larry Larson of Rochester, IL. Cremation rites have been accorded. As per Joni's wishes, no services are planned. Masterson Funeral Home in Kincaid is assisting the family with arrangements. Memorials can be made to Waggin' Tails - Animal Protective League, 1001 Taintor Springfield, IL 62702.
