Joan M. Chojnowski 1931 - 2019

Springfield, IL—Joan M. Rader Chojnowski, 87, of Springfield, IL passed away on April 27, 2019, at Concordia Village Care Center.

Before residing in Springfield, Joan lived in Tinley Park, IL and was an active member of St. George Church. Joan was born on May 27, 1931, in Marathon, Wisconsin, daughter of Grace and William Rader Sr. She married George Chojnowski on February 15, 1952. He preceded her in death in 2009. After graduating from Marathon High School, Joan attended beauticians training in Wausau, Wisconsin. She enjoyed quilting, word puzzles, and baking. She loved her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren as well as any friendly dog. The family looked forward to her Jell-O cheesecake, carrot cake, and pecan tossies at family get-togethers.

Joan, one of eight children, is survived by her twin brother, Jerome Rader of Schofield, WI; and many nieces and nephews in the Wisconsin/Illinois area. Her children are Barbara J. Sanders (Ron) of Springfield, and Gerald L. Chojnowski (Tracy) of Orland Hills, IL. Grandchildren included Tricia Sanders-McGann (Brian), Jeffrey Ronald Sanders (Amy), J.T. Chojnowski (deceased), Eric Chojnowski, Cory Chojnowski, and Brianne Chojnowski. Joan was thrilled by the arrival of great-grandchildren Jack Jeffrey McGann (2 ½ years) and Julia Jean Sanders (3 months).

Special thanks to the staff on the Spring Hill household at Concordia Village for all the love and care provided to Joan.

Visitation and Funeral Ceremony: Family will receive friends from 2:00 – 3:00 p.m. on Friday, May 3, 2019, at Concordia Village Chapel, 4101 W Iles Ave, Springfield. A Funeral Ceremony will follow at 3:00 p.m. with Chaplain Jeff Harter officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made to Concordia Village Benevolent Fund, 4101 West Iles Ave., Springfield, IL 62711.

The family of Joan M. Chojnowski is being served by Butler Funeral Home-Springfield, 900 S. 6th Street, Springfield.

Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from May 1 to May 2, 2019