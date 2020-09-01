Joan M. Vass-Carter 1943 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Joan M. Vass-Carter, 77, of Springfield, died at 11:58 p.m. on Friday, August 28, 2020 at Memorial Medical Center.
Joan was born in Springfield on June 27, 1943, the daughter of Bernard E. and Margaret Ensch Sanner. She married Robert Kelly Carter on September 28, 2006. He preceded her in death on July 9, 2014.
Joan worked at SIU School of Medicine and Humana Hospital. She also worked at St. John's Hospital as a Financial Counselor. Joan was a devoted Catholic. Family was the most important thing to her, and she was very fond of her grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, and brothers, Bernard Sanner and Robert Sanner.
Joan is survived by her daughters, Lisa K. (Kevin) Graham and Stephanie Vass, both of Springfield; grandchildren, Elise Vass, Matthew Graham, Nathan Graham, J.P. (Alecia) Graham, and Tim (Nicole) Graham; nine great-grandchildren; brother, James M. (Karen) Sanner of Sun City, AZ; sister, Sharon S. (Joe) Madonia of Springfield; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
The family would like to thank the staff at the Villas of Holly Brook for the excellent care given to Joan.
A Private Funeral Ceremony will be held with Rev. Jeff Grant officiating. If you wish to view the Funeral Ceremony, you can do so by visiting https://client.tribucast.com/tcid/48667370
at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, September 3, 2020. Private burial will take place at Calvary Cemetery.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. John's Breadline, 430 N. 5th St., Springfield, IL 62702 and any Catholic charity.
The family is being served by Butler Funeral Home – Springfield, 900 S. Sixth St., Springfield.
