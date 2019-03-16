|
|
Joan Marie Antonacci 1946 - 2019
Riverton, IL—Joan Marie Antonacci, 72, of Riverton, died at 4:45 am, Friday, March 15, 2019 at Heritage Health. She was born on December 25, 1946 in Springfield, to Benny and Bamblina Frasco Tribuzzi. She married Andrew Antonacci on September 27, 1969 and he survives.
She was also survived by three children, Brian (Kathi) Antonacci of Springfield, Angela (Justin) Moore of Riverton, and Jennifer Beauchamp of Springfield; eight grandchildren Hannah and Gianna Antonacci, Josie Kennedy, Taylor Moore and Elise, Claire, Jase and Norah Beauchamp.
She was preceded in death by her parents and one son-in-law Andrew Beauchamp.
Joan owned and operated Joan's Beauty Shop in Riverton.
Visitation: 5 - 7 pm, Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at Staab Funeral Home-Springfield.
Funeral Service: 10:30 am, Thursday, March 21, 2019 at Staab Funeral Home - Springfield with Reverend Christopher House officiating. Burial will follow at Camp Butler National Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the MS Society.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2019