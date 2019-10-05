|
|
Joan Marie Seitz 1937 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Joan Marie Seitz, 82, passed at home surrounded by family September 28, 2019.
She was born August 22, 1937, in Effingham, IL to Arthur and Celeste Braun Bergfeld. She graduated from St. John's School of Nursing in Springfield, IL. Joan married Bernard Seitz in 1957 and he preceded her in death February 11, 1980.
Joan loved her flowers and working in her garden, with a side mission of eradicating the cursed sweet gum ball. She enjoyed crossword puzzles, her dachshunds, and was a prolific crocheter.
Joan is survived by longtime companion, Robert Cappelli; Daughters Kim Ray (Michael), Kathy Seitz, Karen Turner (Rick), Kristi Seitz (Dean); Son Bernard Seitz (Leesa); Grandchildren Melissa, Jake, Nick, Rachel, Luke, Kevin, Katie, Sam, Dylan, Olivia; Four great grandchildren; Sisters Geri Stuckley and Judy Sloan.
A memorial gathering will be held from 2:00 pm, until time of services at 4:00 pm, Sunday, November 3, 2019 at Staab Funeral Home – Springfield.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Red Cross or .
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Oct. 6 to Oct. 7, 2019