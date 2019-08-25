|
|
Joan Mary "Fritzie" Belz 1932 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Joan Mary "Fritzie" Belz, 87, of Springfield, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family on August 23, 2019.
Fritzie was born on August 20, 1932, in Quincy, Illinois, the daughter of John and Mayme Duker. She married Jim Belz on September 19, 1953. They raised 5 children and had 47 loving years together.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Jim L. Belz; son, Jim M. Belz; and three sisters, Jean Heckenkamp, Johnnie McNaughton and Norma Hermesmeyer.
Fritzie is survived by her children, Gina (Dave) Farris, Kathy (Larry) Grubb, John (Lisa) Belz and Linda (Joe) O'Connor; eleven grandchildren, Erik (Becky) Grubb, Kelly (Jacob) Sullivan, Abbey Grubb, Jennifer (Peter) Weitz, Ryan (Leslie) Farris, Katie (Kelby) Jasmon, John Michael Belz, Patrick Belz, and Jack, Madison, and Max O'Connor; and seven great-grandchildren, Hudson, Caleb, Everett, Maggie, Scottie, Micah, Benjamin, and two on the way.
She was devoted to her Catholic faith, family, and friends. She volunteered for many years at St. Martin de Porres, Blessed Sacrament Church, and the Care Center of Springfield. Fritzie was the matriarch of the Belz family and made sure that all holidays, birthdays and special occasions were celebrated. This sometimes included parties at the family home on Glenwood Avenue where her piano skills were on display. She spent countless hours at baseball, football and soccer fields, basketball and tennis courts, cheering on her children and grandchildren. In her younger years, she was an avid bowler and had no problem showing off her many trophies to her grandchildren. Fritzie also enjoyed beating them in countless card games. She had many friends and showered them with humorous cards for every occasion. Fritzie will be greatly missed by her family and friends and those who encountered her kindness and generosity. She lived a wonderful life and was at peace in starting her next chapter.
Visitation: Family will receive friends from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, August 27, 2019, at Blessed Sacrament Church, 1725 S. Walnut St., Springfield. Visitation will begin with a prayer service.
Funeral Mass: 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, August 28, 2019, at Blessed Sacrament Church with Rev. Jeff Grant, celebrant.
Cremation will be provided by Butler Cremation Tribute Center following ceremonies.
A private family burial will be held at Calvary Cemetery at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Martin de Porres, 1301 South Martin Luther King Jr. Dr., Springfield, IL 62703 or Blessed Sacrament Church, 1725 S. Walnut St. Springfield, IL 62704.
The family of Joan "Fritzie" Belz is being served by Butler Funeral Home—Springfield, 900 S. 6th St., Springfield.
Please visit butlerfuneralhomes.com to offer your condolences.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Aug. 25 to Aug. 26, 2019