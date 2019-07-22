|
|
Joan McGill 1933 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Joan McGill, age 86, of Springfield, formerly from Beardstown, died peacefully at Memorial Hospice at Heritage Health in Springfield, early Sunday, July 21, 2019. Survivors include her children: Norma (Jon) Trepal of Springfield; Melvin McGill and Zoe Lambert of Beardstown; Greenie (Cheryl) McGill, Michael McGill and Kay (Tom) Lawson of Springfield. Grandchildren: Amanda (Ernie) Bishop, Jen Long, Christi (Eric) Harbin, Ryan, Nathan, and Benjamin McGill, and Joseph Lawson. Great grandchildren: Ashly (Mike), Rachel, Cody, Lexi, Laci, Rhyanna, Marilyn, and Matthew. Three great great grandsons: Killian, Rigsdon, and Carter. Mrs. McGill's funeral will be at 11:30 am Thursday, July 25, 2019 at Colwell Memorial Home in Beardstown with Chaplain Dave Harmon officiating. Burial will be in Beardstown City Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 AM until the time of services prior to the funeral on Thursday. Memorials may be made to Colwell Memorial Home. Condolences may be left online at www.colwellmemorialhome.com or on Facebook at Colwell Memorial Home.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from July 23 to July 24, 2019