Joan S. Hollis 1925 - 2019
Madison, IN—Joan S. Hollis, 94, passed away in Madison, Indiana, on November 24, 2019, at the King's Daughters Hospital in-house Hospice. She was born July 14, 1925, in Petersburg, Illinois, daughter of Harlan and Lorene Sorensen Swan. She married Clinton C. Hollis, March 17, 1946, also in Petersburg. Before moving to Indiana Mrs. Hollis lived with her husband in Rochester, Minnesota, but most of their lives were spent in Petersburg.
She is survived by her son, Dr. Kimm Hollis, of Madison, Indiana. Her husband of 66 years died in 2012; her parents and sister, Patricia J. Swan, preceded her in death.
While in Petersburg, Mrs. Hollis was a member of Central United Presbyterian Church, a former member of Beta Sigma Phi Sorority, D.A.R., Women's Club, and a singer in choral groups, as well as an avid bowler. For several years she was president of the P.T.A. at Third Ward School, and she gave numerous programs about the former school in southern Indiana and at Hanover College, Hanover, Indiana.
At Millikin University School of Music in Decatur, Illinois, The Joan and Clinton Hollis Rehearsal-Classroom was named in her and her husband's honor. She was a long time collector of antique cranberry glass, and The Joan Hollis Cranberry Glass Collection is permanently housed at Millikin.
Burial was at Rose Hill Cemetery in Petersburg, Illinois, on Wednesday, November 27, 2019.
Hurley Funeral Home, 122 West Douglas Street, Petersburg, Illinois 62675, was in charge of arrangements. Morgan and Nay Funeral Home in Madison, Indiana, was also in charge of assisting the family.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2019