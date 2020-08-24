1/1
JoAnn Bokamp
JoAnn Bokamp 1944 - 2020
Springfield, IL—JoAnn Bokamp, 75, of Springfield, died at 5:25 p.m. on Friday, August 21, 2020, at her home.
JoAnn was born October 7, 1944, in Springfield, the daughter of Howard J. and Dorothy E. Flemming McBride. She married Jim Evans and he preceded her in death. JoAnn later met and married Billy H. Bokamp on October 11, 1994; he preceded her in death on February 9, 2001.
She was employed with the Secretary of State until her retirement and enjoyed watching sports, especially golf and NASCAR, and spending time at Dude's Saloon. JoAnn was also an avid Dale Earnhardt fan.
She was also preceded in death by her parents.
JoAnn is survived by her sons, JR (wife, Sarah) Evans of Springfield and Jimmy (wife, Holly) Evans of St. Louis, MO; grandson, James Evans; sister, Georgie Grigsby; and her beloved cat, Bootsie.
Cremation was provided by Butler Cremation Tribute Center prior to ceremonies.
Memorial Gathering: Family will receive friends from 3:00 – 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, August 26, 2020, at Butler Funeral Home—Springfield, 900 S. 6th St., Springfield. Illinois COVID-19 guidance will be followed, requiring face coverings and limiting attendance to 50 guests at one time.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Gateway Foundation, 2200 Lake Victoria, Springfield, IL 62703.
Please visit butlerfuneralhomes.com to offer your condolences.



Published in The State Journal-Register from Aug. 24 to Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Butler Funeral Homes & Cremation Tribute Center
900 S. 6th St.
Springfield, IL 62703
(217) 544-4646
