Joann Ciccone 1930 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Joann Ciccone, 88, of Springfield died at 10:30 pm, on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at Memorial Medical Center. She was born on November 18, 1930 in Morrisonville, IL to Michael and Gladys (Virden) Graham. She married John E. Ciccone on February 9, 1949 and preceded her in death on February 1, 2016.
Joann is survived by her daughter, Juliann Ciccone of Springfield, two sister-in-law's, Stella Staab and Amelia Ciccone of Springfield; two nieces, Chris Staab and Sue Staab of Springfield; four nephews, Richard Staab and John Lee Ciccone both of Springfield, Karl (Mary) Staab of Edinburg, Jimmy (Alisa) Ciccone of Chicago, and her faithful furry companions, Lacey Marie and Mocha.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and brother, Edward Michael Graham.
Joann was a resident of Springfield most of her life. She was a member of Little Flower Church. In addition to caring for her family at home, over the years Joann worked at the Orpheum Theater and Wagner Office Supplies.
She enjoyed going to flea markets with her family, loved traveling and she loved her dogs.
Visitation: 10:30 am – 12:30 pm, Thursday, May 23, 2019 at Staab Funeral Home-Springfield.
Funeral Service: 12:30 pm, Thursday, May 23, 2019 at Staab Funeral Home-Springfield with Rev. Allen Kemme officiating. Burial will follow at Camp Butler National Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Animal Protective League.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from May 21 to May 22, 2019