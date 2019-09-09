|
|
JoAnn Simmering 1932 - 2019
Greenview, IL—JoAnn Simmering, age 87, of Greenview, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 in Ormond Beach, FL.
She was born on August 9, 1932 in Petersburg, IL to Joseph and Sena (Doyen) Emmett.
JoAnn married Robert Simmering on May 23, 1954 in Petersburg, IL.
She is survived by daughters, Leslie (Craig) Ashbaugh of Ormond Beach, FL and Stephanie (Evan) Hart of Springfield; two grandchildren, R.E. and Sena Hart; brother Terry (Jan) Emmett; and several nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents; and husband, Robert.
JoAnn grew up and attended school in Petersburg, IL. She was employed at Illinois Bell from 1951 to 1965 then later worked for Greenview School district in the cafeteria retiring in 1997. Not wanting to be bored, she then became a fixture at the Pizza Hut in Petersburg where everyone knew her and wanted her as their waitress!
She was a lifelong member of Greenview United Presbyterian Church where she taught Sunday and Bible school for a number of years.
JoAnn was a devoted Mother and Grammy. She loved to spoil and shop for her grandkids and make their favorite lemon cake. When she moved to Florida she became a collector of t-shirts and made it her mission to get a shirt from every place she went!
To honor her, if attending the service, we ask that you wear your favorite t-shirt!
Visitation will be held Thursday, September 12, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. until time of funeral services at 11:00 at the Greenview United Presbyterian Church with Pastor Shane Hoerbert officiating.
Burial will be held at Elmwood Cemetery in Greenview immediately following the services.
Memorials can be made to United Cerebral Palsy Land of Lincoln, 101 N. 16th Street, Springfield, IL 62703.
Mott & Henning Funeral Home is assisting the family. On-line condolences can be shared at www.mottandhenning.com.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Sept. 9 to Sept. 10, 2019