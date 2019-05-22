|
|
Joann "JoJo" Smith 1945 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Joann "JoJo" Smith, 73 of Springfield, passed away peacefully at her home on Tuesday, May 21, 2019. She was born December 27, 1945 in Springfield to George and Dorothy Hudspeth Patkes. She married Dave Smith on May 22, 1965 and he survives.
Also surviving are one son, Jeff (Lisa) Smith of Sherman; one daughter, Jennifer Smith of Springfield; one grandson, Chase; one brother, Mick (Sue) Patkes of Springfield; three sisters, Janet (Russell) Kalb of Sherman, Judy (John) Jerome of Springfield and Jackie (Jeff) Rocco of Clearwater, FL and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents and one brother, Tom Patkes.
Joann was a homemaker, formerly employed at Franklin Life and retired as a receptionist at Springfield Clinic Prompt Care for over 20 years.
She was an avid Chicago Cubs fan and enjoyed bowling.
Per her request cremation will be accorded and no services will be held.
The family will host a Celebration of Life at King Pin Lanes at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Rheumatoid Arthritis Foundation.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from May 23 to May 24, 2019