Joanna Sue Krebaum 1917 - 2019
Springfield, IL— Joanna Sue Krebaum, 101, of Springfield, died on April 11 at Regency Nursing Home. She was born on October 11, 1917 in Virden, IIL.
Joanna was a church organist for over 30 years and loved teaching children in Sunday School. In Miami she was employed by Pan American Airlines directing planes on landing and takeoff. She greatly enjoyed her time living in Florida. In Springfield she was employed by Franklin Life Insurance Company. She was the last member of her graduating class from Virden High School in 1935 and was also a lifetime member of the Macoupin County Historical Society.
She is survived by the following cousins: Jim and Shirlee Krebaum of Morris, Illinois, Jay Krebaum of Morris, Illinois, Timothy and Michelle Krebaum and her namesake, Elouise Joanna Krebaum of Sacramento, California, Robert and Jane Krebaum of Orchard Lake, Michigan, Bruce and Gail Billingsley of Plainwell, Michigan, Tony and Angela Fatato of Kalamazoo, Michigan and Justin and Jennifer Riley of Plainwell, Michigan, and many friends and neighbors.
Graveside services will be held on Tuesday, April 16 at 11:00 a.m. at the VIrden Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the . Please visit www.calvert-ferryfuneralhomes.com to leave a comment for the family.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2019