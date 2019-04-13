|
|
Joanne A. Schultz 1928 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Joanne A. Schultz, 91 of Springfield passed away at 6:37 p.m. Thursday, April 11, 2019 at Memorial Hospice at Heritage. She was born January 4, 1928 in Springfield, the daughter of Joseph A. and Althea Ochs Kolaz. She married Carl Norman "Dutch" Schultz on August 30, 1947 and he preceded her in death on January 27, 1990. Her parents also preceded her in death.
Joanne is survived by three sons: Joseph (Claire) Schultz of Maui, HI, George (Karen) Schultz and Robert Schultz, both of Springfield; 8 grandchildren; Joe, Natalie, Katie, Tyson, Tori, Jeron, Carrie and Stacie; 12 great grandchildren; one brother Richard A. (Nancy) Kolaz of Chesterfield, MO and two nieces, Melissa and Angela.
Joanne worked as a Secretary at Feitshan's High School and was a Secretary to the Sangamon Co. Superintendent of Schools; Retiring as a Secretary to the Sangamon County Sheriff in 1988.
As a lifelong Springfield resident, she lived a vibrant and fulfilling life. Through political advocacy, alongside husband Carl Norman, to community gatherings, Joanne enjoyed her time socializing, giving back to those in need and spending time with family. The twinkle-in-her-eyes were her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She loved all animals, and enjoyed fishing, camping, and watching the Olympics and sporting events on TV, especially Cardinals Baseball! But most of all she was a wonderful, caring and giving mother.
Joanne was a member of Sacred Heart Church, D.A.V. Ladies Auxiliary
Chapter 15 and the Senior Citizens of Sacred Heart Church.
A sweet 7 year old male cat needs a good home after the passing of his elderly owner, Joanne. Oreo is an indoor cat who enjoys cuddling and being fed treats. A little shy at first, Oreo is sure to welcome a new family with open paws.
Visitation: 4-7 p.m. Monday, April 15, 2019 at Staab Funeral Home- Springfield. A vigil prayer service will begin at 4 p.m.
Funeral Mass: 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at Sacred Heart Church with Rev. Trenton Rauck S.J.C. officiating. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Animal Protective League or .
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2019