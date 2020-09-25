1/1
Joanne L. Flynn
Joanne L. Flynn 1948 - 2020
East Peoria, IL—Joanne L. Flynn, 72 of East Peoria, passed away on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria.
She was born on July 5, 1948 to Howard and Pearl (Jenkins) Heward in Princeton. She graduated from Williamsville High School in 1966. She married Paul Flynn on June 12, 1971 in Sherman.
Joanne is survived by her husband Paul of East Peoria; children, Jennifer (Keith) Duffey of St. Louis and Brian (Tawnie Houtchens) Flynn of Erie, CO; and sister Mary Ann (David) Smith of Springfield. She cherished her time with her grandchildren Hannah and Brendan Duffey and Calvin and Elliot Flynn.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Joanne worked as a credit clerk for Key Industries for 20 years. She was an active member of St. Monica's Catholic Church where she was a member of the Ladies Guild.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, September 27, 2020 from 4:00-6:00 PM at Gary Deiters Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Rosary at 5:45 PM. A funeral mass will be held at 10:00 AM on Monday, September 28, 2020 at St. Monica's Catholic Church, with visitation 30 minutes before. Burial will be at Resurrection Cemetery in Peoria.
Memorials may be made to her church or a charity of your choice.
The staff at Gary Deiters Funeral Home & Cremation Services is assisting the family with arrangements and condolences may be left at www.GaryDeitersFH.com

Published in The State Journal-Register from Sep. 25 to Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
27
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Gary Deiters Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
SEP
27
Rosary
05:45 PM
Gary Deiters Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
SEP
28
Visitation
09:30 - 10:00 AM
St. Monica's Catholic Church
SEP
28
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Monica's Catholic Church
Memories & Condolences
September 25, 2020
I'm sorry. I always remember your mom as a kid growing up on the hill. Sending prayers to you all.
Leanna Lourash
Neighbor
