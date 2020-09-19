Joanne Marie Barnett 1935 - 2020
Moline, IL—Joanne Marie Barnett, 85, formerly of Springfield, Illinois, passed away Saturday, September 12, 2020.
Committal services will be 2pm, Monday, September 28, 2020 at the Rock Island Arsenal National Cemetery, those wishing to attend should please wear a mask and can meet at 1:30pm at Rafferty Funeral Home, 2111-1st St. A, Moline. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Parkinson's Foundation.
Joanne was born August 6, 1935 in Peoria, IL the daughter of Francis and Erma (Doran) McFarden. She was the second of five children. Joanne married Charles "Ray" Barnett, Jr. on June 29, 1957 in Creve Couer, IL. They were happily married 57 years until Ray's death February 28, 2015.
Joanne worked a registered nurse for over 35 years. She spent a majority of her career as a recovery room nurse for Memorial Medical Center. Joanne was a compassionate and caring individual to all those in her care.
Joanne was a loving mother, sister, and friend. She was an active member of Christ the King Catholic Church, Springfield where she served as a Eucharistic minister. She enjoyed playing Duplicate bridge, bridge, ceramics, sewing, and volunteering with her husband, Ray. Joanne's greatest joy was being a "Granny" to her six grandchildren.
Those left to cherish her memory include her children, Chuck (Karen) Barnett, Crystal Lake, IL and Sarah (John) Zelnio, Moline; grandchildren, Chaz, Sydney, Jackson, Kamryn, Zach, and Zoe; sisters Thelma McMillan, and Carol (Don) Connor; brothers Jack McFarden and Jerry (Marian) McFarden. "Anne" is also remembered by her wonderful Springfield friends; including her very dear friend Nancy Gorman.
The family would like to thank the staff at Overlook Village for the excellent care given to Joanne.
