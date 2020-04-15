|
Joe "Wayne" Gragg, Jr 1968 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Joe "Wayne" Gragg, Jr., 51, departed this life on April 11, 2020. He was born on June 23, 1968, in Springfield, Illinois, the son of Joe Wayne Gragg, Sr. and Susan Cleora Hogan.
Wayne was a 1986 graduate of Southeast High School, and after that, he proudly served his country in the U.S. Army for eight years returning to Springfield until his death.
Wayne married Tomoko Davis (1991), and to this union, two children were born Taylor and Devan. In 2000, Wayne was remarried to Jacqueline Sims, and to this union, two children were born Gershom and Keziah.
After serving his country, Wayne worked for many years in the field of fiber optics and then with the U.S. Postal Service for 18 years until his retirement on March 24, 2019. Wayne was a member of the American Legion Post 809 and enjoyed fishing as well as being an avid studier and teacher of Hebrew biblical studies.
Wayne was very charismatic and loveable. He left a lasting impression on those he met and enjoyed a good laugh. He had a repository of information and could always hold meaningful and thought-provoking conversations.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Susan Lewis; paternal grandparents, Wordia and Bernice Gragg; maternal grandfather, Harlan Hogan; maternal grandparents, Robert and Rosemary Moore; brother, Shawn Gragg; and brother-in-law, Timothy Sims.
He is survived by his wife of 20 years, Jacqueline Gragg of Springfield; children, Taylor (husband, Miles) Ray of Kansas City, MO, Devan Gragg of Reno, NV, Gershom Gragg, and Keziah Gragg, both of Springfield; father, Joe Wayne Gragg Sr (Diann), step-father, Eugene Lewis; siblings, Michael Gragg of Washington, DC, Colin Gragg of Fairbanks, AK, and Jenna Hickman of Springfield; sisters-in-law, Chantelle Gragg of St. Louis, MO and Ashley Sims; brothers-in-law, Craig, John, and Herman Sims, all of Houston, TX; and several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Visitation: Family will receive friends from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, April 16, 2020, at Butler Funeral Home-Springfield, 900 S. 6th St., Springfield. CDC guidelines will be followed allowing only ten people at a time inside the funeral home.
A private graveside ceremony will be held at Roselawn Memorial Park.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Kidney Fund, 11921 Rockville Pike, Suite 300, Rockville, MD 20852.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Apr. 16 to Apr. 17, 2020