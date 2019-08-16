|
|
Joe Howard Peyton 1931 - 2018
Wappapello, MO—Joe Howard Peyton spent his last Day of Life, August 13, 2018, doing what he did best, Laughing, Joking and Telling Stories with his Oldest Son, Mauri (Georgia) Peyton & his Surviving Wife, Susan. Joe was born to the Late Otto Peyton and Grace (Ellis) Moore on October 5,1931 in Wayne City, Illinois. Joe was preceded in Death by siblings Wanda Roberts, Eleanor Wirth, Patsy Edmison and a Daughter Theresa Peyton. He is survived by his Brother Ted (Jeanine) Peyton, a Daughter Tina Rednour, other sons Charles Peyton, Teddy Joe (Patricia) Peyton and Otto (Nicole) Peyton as well as 15 Grand Children and numerous Great Grandchildren, Nieces and Nephews. Joe was an Army Veteran, a Free Mason and a Master Salesman! He belonged to the Elk's, the Eagles, the VFW, the American Legion and about every other Social Club that had Good People to share a drink and a story or two with. His first job was putting roller skates on customers, at the local rink and his last job was General Manager of The Largest Automobile Dealership in Texas! In between Joe was a General Manager for several dealerships including locally Kriegbaum Ford, Railsplitters Lincoln Mercury and his own Motor Capitol Inc. to name a few. He owned and trained Thorough Bred Race Horses and Created the "Penny Bar" @ Peyton's Penny Bar Inn, in 1976. joe was a Cardinal and White Sox Fan that enjoyed Gambling, Golf and Good Times. He never met a stranger and never shed a tear, preferring to Live a Life Full of Laughter. Joe will be Remembered Fondly by Family and Friends. In Honor of Joe, his sister Patsy, his niece Tammy and All the Loved Ones that have been Taken Away by Cancer, PLEASE SUPPORT Cancer Research.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Aug. 17 to Aug. 18, 2019