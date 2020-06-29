Joe L. Williams
Springfield, IL - Joe L. Williams, 68, departed this life on Sunday June 28, 2020 at his residence. Professional Services are entrusted to Ruby Funeral Services & Crematories, 1520 East Washington Street, Springfield, IL 62703.
Published in The State Journal-Register from Jun. 29 to Jun. 30, 2020.