Joe LeVelle Williams II 1952 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Joe L. Williams II 68, departed this life on Sunday June 28,2020 at his residence. Joe was born January 6, 1952 in St. Louis, MO, the son of Joe LeVelle Williams Sr. and Leanna Cleaves.
Memorial Service
10:00am
Thursday July 9, 2020
Ruby Funeral Services & Crematories
1520 East Washington Street
Springfield,IL 62703
Pastor Ricky R. Smith Officiating
CDC guidelines will be followed
allowing only 50 people or less at a time with SOCIAL DISTANCING PLEASE
FACE MASKS ARE REQUIRED PLEASE
Interment
Private
Published in The State Journal-Register from Jul. 6 to Jul. 8, 2020.