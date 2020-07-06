1/1
Joe LeVelle Williams Ii
1952 - 2020
Joe LeVelle Williams II 1952 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Joe L. Williams II 68, departed this life on Sunday June 28,2020 at his residence. Joe was born January 6, 1952 in St. Louis, MO, the son of Joe LeVelle Williams Sr. and Leanna Cleaves.
Memorial Service
10:00am
Thursday July 9, 2020
Ruby Funeral Services & Crematories
1520 East Washington Street
Springfield,IL 62703
Pastor Ricky R. Smith Officiating

CDC guidelines will be followed
allowing only 50 people or less at a time with SOCIAL DISTANCING PLEASE

FACE MASKS ARE REQUIRED PLEASE

Interment
Private

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The State Journal-Register from Jul. 6 to Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
9
Memorial service
10:00 AM
Ruby Funeral Services & Chapel, Inc. - Springfield
Funeral services provided by
Ruby Funeral Services & Chapel, Inc. - Springfield
1520 East Washington St.
Springfield, IL 62703
(217) 679-6658
July 3, 2020
Angela Farrar
Friend
July 1, 2020
Heavenly hugs and kisses...Your great niece Reedy
RENEISHA BARNETT
Family
June 29, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Deborah Swan
Family
