Joe LeVelle Williams II 1952 - 2020

Springfield, IL—Joe L. Williams II 68, departed this life on Sunday June 28,2020 at his residence. Joe was born January 6, 1952 in St. Louis, MO, the son of Joe LeVelle Williams Sr. and Leanna Cleaves.

Memorial Service

10:00am

Thursday July 9, 2020

Ruby Funeral Services & Crematories

1520 East Washington Street

Springfield,IL 62703

Pastor Ricky R. Smith Officiating



CDC guidelines will be followed

allowing only 50 people or less at a time with SOCIAL DISTANCING PLEASE



FACE MASKS ARE REQUIRED PLEASE



Interment

Private



