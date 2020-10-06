1/1
Joe Taylor Iii
1960 - 2020
Joe Taylor III 1960 - 2020
Kincaid, IL—Joe L. Taylor III, 59 of Kincaid, passed away on Saturday, October 3, 2020. Born in Butte, Montana on December 8, 1960, Joe was the son of Joe L. Taylor, Jr. & Charlotte Smith. He married Cindy (Burris) Taylor, and together they made their life in Springfield before moving to Kincaid. Joe worked hard as a diesel mechanic for most of his life. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, and riding his ATV. Joe loved anything that kept him outdoors, and he loved his family even more. Along with his wife, Joe is survived by his two sons: Dustin (Kyla) Taylor of McKinney, TX, and Cody Taylor of Charleston, SC; grandchildren: Steele, Ava Marie, & Isabella; his brother: James Taylor of Pawnee; his sister: Mona (Craig) Rhoades of Pawnee; his father: Joe (wife, Donna) Taylor Jr. of Georgia; and his mother: Charlotte Lott of Minnesota. Joe leaves behind his cat, Jesse, and his two dogs: Ellie & Yodie, who will miss his presence dearly.
Following Joe's wishes, he will be cremated and there will be no service at this time. McClure Funeral Home and Cremation Services in Taylorville is assisting the family with arrangements. Memories of Joe, or condolences to his family, may be left online at www.mcclurefuneralhome.com.

Published in The State Journal-Register from Oct. 6 to Oct. 8, 2020.
