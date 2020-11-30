Joe W. Gragg, Sr. 1948 - 2020
Chatham, IL—Joe Wayne Gragg, 72, of Chatham, Illinois, died at 4:45 a.m. on Sunday, November 22, 2020, at home.
Joe was born March 28, 1948, in Cornersville, Arkansas, the son of Wordia and Bernice (Harris) Gragg. He married Diann Hayes on February 14, 1996.
Joe attended and graduated from Lincoln High School in Monticello, Arkansas. A veteran of the U.S. Army, he served his time in Germany. Being a self-starter, Joe founded his own construction company and later went on to work for, and retire from, the Village of Chatham after 20 years of service. His entrepreneurial spirit then took root again when he started his lawn care and snow removal business which he worked until his death. Joe was a proud member of the American Legion Post 759 and Elks Old Capital Lodge #1160. He enjoyed playing cards with friends, fishing with family, working on cars, and watching Family Feud.
He was preceded in death by parents, Wordia and Bernice Gragg; sons, Joe Wayne Gragg Jr. and Shawn Gragg; and brothers, James and Johnny Gragg, all of Springfield.
Joe is survived by his spouse, Diann, of Chatham; son, Michael (Rusita) Gragg of Lorton VA; son, Colin (Michelle) Gragg of North Pole, AK; daughters-in-law, Jacqueline Gragg of Springfield and Chantelle Gragg of Troy; ten grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; sister, Yvonne (Ronald) Doolin of Springfield; brothers, Richard Gragg of Springfield and Willis Gragg of Dallas, TX; sister-in-law, Sonja Gragg of Rochester; several aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews.
Private family ceremonies will be held. Interment will follow at Camp Butler National Cemetery with military honors provided by the Interveterans Burial Detail of Sangamon County and Department of Defense. A public celebration of Joe's life will be announced at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to American Legion Post 759, 206 W. Chestnut St., Chatham, IL 62629 in honor of Joe Gragg.
