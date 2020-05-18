|
Joel A. Hale 1988 - 2020
Athens, IL—Joel A. Hale, 32, of Athens Il, passed away on Friday, May 15, 2020 at Memorial Medical Center.
He is survived by his mother Cherie Hale of Springfield Il, his father and stepmother Jim and Angie Hale of Athens Il, his brother Andy Hale of Springfield Il, his grandmother Janet Wendt of Springfield Il, his grandfather Gene Dunn (Tina) of Nilwood Il, and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents Howard and Helen Hale.
A private family funeral service will be held at Mott & Henning Funeral Home, Athens, Il.
Burial will be at Joel Hall Cemetery Athens, Il.
Mott & Henning Funeral Home is assisting the family. On-line condolences can be shared at www.mottandhenning.com.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from May 19 to May 20, 2020