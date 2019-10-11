|
|
Joela Ann Monical 1939 - 2019
Illiopolis, IL—Joela Ann Monical of Illiopolis, age 80, passed away peacefully Oct 10, 2019 surrounded by her family. She was born June 26, 1939, the daughter of Lloyd and Zelda Caron and grew up on a potato farm in Northern Maine. She married George M. Monical Jr. on December 31, 1960 who preceded her in death in 1996.
Joela enjoyed working in her flower garden, cooking and spending time with her children and grandchildren. She was a collector of many things, loved crafts, animals, country music and decorating her house for the holidays.
She was also preceded in death by her parents, sister Dawn Alexander, brother in law Eddie Alexander and brother Daryl Caron.
Joela is survived by her son Rick (wife, Mary) of Springfield, her daughter Duska Proctor (husband, Rob) of Brownsburg, Indiana, her son Tim Monical of Rochester; grandchildren Alexa (husband, Wes), Rhea (husband, Donny), Jillian (partner, Taylor), Tara (husband, Chris), Gunnar, Nathaniel and her beloved dog Max.
Other surviving family members include her brother Larry (wife, Michelle) Caron, her Aunt Joyce Michaud, Judy Caron, Anne Caron, Randy and Maggie Monical, John and Donna Monical and many nieces and nephews.
Joela wishes her final resting place to be in Northern Maine. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Donations in lieu of flowers can be made to the Animal Protective League of Springfield or Aroostook National Wildlife Refuge.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2019