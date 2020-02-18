|
|
Joequenna Y. "Jo" (Loveless) Downs 1950 - 2020
Palmyra, IL—Joquenna Y. "Jo" Downs, 1950-2020: A Life of Love, Dignity, and Strength
The strongest person I have ever met passed away at 11:30pm on Saturday, February 15, 2020. She died at home holding the hands of her husband, son, and daughter-in-law.
Jo was born July 5, 1950, the daughter of Donald and Rose Loveless of Palmyra, IL. She married Danny Downs of Hettick, IL on December 21, 1966 and he survives. Also surviving is their biggest and best accomplishment of their lives: their son, Todd and daughter-in-law Joya of Hettick, IL, grandson, Braden Tucker of Maplewood, MO, and granddaughter, Cassidy Downs of Decatur, IL. Her love for our son, daughter-in-law, and grandchildren knew no limits. Her strength and pride in family was legendary. Also surviving are her brother and sister-in-law, Donald and Brenda Loveless of Hettick, IL, her sister, Maria (companion Harold Smith) VanBebber of Loami, IL, and her sister, Cristie (husband Vernon) Smith of Palmyra, IL. Jo fiercely loved her brothers and sisters and was very protective of them. She is also survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Jo was preceded in death by an infant sister, Roberta, her parents, and brothers, Hayward Loveless and Marcus Loveless.
In the last eight years of her life, Jo fought COPD. In 2016, she was diagnosed with cancer, a disease she fought and beat.
Jo worked at Capitol Records in Jacksonville for several years before she began a career as a Certified Surgical Technologist at Memorial Medical Center for 32 yrs. She loved her profession and was very proud of her expertise. She was considered by many as the top CST in the Springfield medical community.
Jo loved to travel, garden, and enjoyed other outdoor activities. She and her sisters were legendary mushroom hunters.
Jo and Danny's 53 plus years together had many peaks and valleys, as most marriages do. There was never any doubt about their love for each other and was proven to all by the last few years of their life together.
There are so many people to thank for their support and love. We were lucky enough to have a group of in-home caregivers to come help us through the last month of Jo's life. We are grateful to Kim, Kristin, Trisha, and Tiffany for their care and love for Jo and all her family. Also, thank you to our special friend Jodi. A special mention must be given to Dr. James Abraham and Cindy Ward in the office of pulmonology at Springfield Clinic. Their care and caring for Jo was the very best possible and we will be forever grateful. Thanks to Memorial Home Hospice for their awesome care.
Jo was cremated and the family will have a scattering of ashes at the cemetery, some of her favorite mushroom spots, and some at Navarre Beach, FL.
A Celebration of Life will be held for Jo on Saturday, April 11, 2020 at Vixen Hill Winery, 7331 Palmyra Rd, Palmyra, IL, beginning at 1pm. Videos, music, and stories will be shared. We will serve food, tea, coffee, and winery bar will be open. Please visit www.heinzfuneralhome.com to leave condolences.
We lost our best friend, our advisor, and our loved one. I will miss her and will cherish her memory forever. Thank you for making my life worth living.
With Love,
From Danny and all your family and friends.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Feb. 22 to Feb. 23, 2020