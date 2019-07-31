|
|
Johanna L. Claypool Simmering 1967 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Johanna L. Claypool Simmering, 52, of Springfield passed away unexpectedly at Memorial Medical Center on July 29, 2019. Joey was born on January 17, 1967 in Lincoln, IL. She is survived by her mother Kris Claypool of Springfield and stepfather Mike Dirks of Mason City.
Also surviving are 2 children: Amy Simmering of Greenview and Kaleb Simmering (Delilah Gum) of Springfield, 3 grandsons: Logan and Ayden Doggett and Franklin Simmering, brother Andy Dirks, niece Eve Dirks, companion Mark Ramsey and beloved pet Tom Sawyer, aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends.
Joey graduated from Mason City High School, moved to the land of Dixie and subsequently served in the United States Army. She was an avid supporter of the Ronald McDonald House because of their service to parents of NICU babies. She was also known to help any cause she felt worthy. From kittens to lost puppies, from forgotten veterans to sick friends, she was there for you with a smile. She had a big heart and bigger hopes. Remember her by these immortal words of Edna St. Vincent Millay, "My candle burns at both ends, it will not last the night. But ah, my foes and ah, my friends, it gives a lovely light",
A visitation will be held on Saturday, August 3, 2019 from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM at Hurley Funeral Home in Petersburg, IL. Memorial contributions may be made to the Ronald McDonald House. Online condolences can be made at www.hurleyfh.com. Hurley Funeral Home in Petersburg is in charge of the arrangements
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Aug. 1 to Aug. 2, 2019