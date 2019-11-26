|
John A. Hammond, Jr. 1944 - 2019
Springfield, IL—John A. Hammond, Jr., 75, of Camdenton, MO died at 7:22 pm, Monday, November 25, 2019 at The Estate on Toronto Road in Springfield, IL. He was born on February 2, 1944 in Springfield, IL to John A. and Connie (Watson) Hammond, Sr. He married Susan Welte on July 19, 1969 and she survives.
Also surviving are two daughters, Kecia Hammond (Stacey O'Quinn) of Camdenton, MO and Ashley Hammond of Dunedin, FL; one son, John A. Hammond, III. (Ameera Jadallah); six grandchildren, Tyler, Taylor and Kody, Torrie, Carter and Blair; two great grandchildren, Grayson and Odin and one sister, Connie (Esty) Robertson of Riverton, IL.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
John proudly served in the United States Air Force from 1964-1968 during the Vietnam War. He was a great poker player, loved to play golf and enjoyed fishing on the Lake of the Ozarks. John was a resident of Chatham for over 20 years and especially enjoyed spending time with his friends and family.
Visitation: 8-9 am, Friday, November 29, 2019 at Staab Funeral Home – Springfield, IL.
Funeral Service: 9:00 am, Friday, November 29, 2019 at Staab Funeral Home – Springfield, IL with Reverend James Stuenkel officiating. Burial will follow at Camp Butler National Cemetery where military honors will be conducted.
