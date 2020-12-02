John A. Mavis 1935 - 2020
Springfield, IL—John A Mavis, 85, a lifelong resident of Springfield, passed away at 9:08 pm Monday, November 30, 2020 at Memorial Medical Center.
He was born in Springfield, October 2, 1935 the son of Willis A. and Elizabeth P. (Cantrall) Mavis. He married Joyce Bouillon, January 1, 1956 in the Rural United Methodist Church at Carlinville, IL. She preceded him in death August 3, 2020. He was also preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Willis E. Mavis.
John worked at the Bradforton Elevator for over 30 years and then retired from the State Journal Register where he worked in the mailroom for many years. He was a member of the New Salem United Methodist Church and the Jerome United Methodist Church. He was a member of the Pleasant Plains School Board for over 25 years.
John and Joyce enjoyed playing cards. They played with the same group of couples for over 50 years. He was an avid gardener, both vegetable and flowers. He enjoyed baseball and basketball and was a devoted fan of the Fighting Illini. Most of all, John enjoyed his family and was a proud supporter of his grandchildren. He attended as many of their activities as was possible.
Surviving are his children: Sharon (husband John) Zimmerman of Williamsburg, MI, Bruce (wife Melinda) Mavis of Pleasant Plains, IL, and Marcia (husband Tom) Baker of Tallula, IL. He has seven grandchildren, and nine great grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held at Old Salem Cemetery, west of Springfield, Thursday, December 3, 2020 at 11:30 am. Pastor Donn Stephens will officiate. Burial will follow there in Old Salem Cemetery. Covid-19 protocol will be followed requiring face coverings and social distancing.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Jerome United Methodist Church, Springfield, IL.
