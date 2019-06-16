|
|
John A. Schwandner 1934 - 2019
Springfield, IL—John A. Schwandner, 85, of Springfield, died at 12:34 pm, Saturday, June 15, 2019 at Memorial Medical Center. He was born on May 19, 1934 in Mt. Olive, IL to John and Linda (Weidler) Schwandner. He married Carol Harvey on August 16, 1958.
He is survived by his wife, Carol; one daughter, Karen (Ron) Kane of Springfield; two sons, Randy Schwandner of High Ridge, MO and Gary (Brenda) Schwandner of Daphne, AL; five grandchildren; Nicole Kane, Jesse (Tara) Kane, Craig Schwandner, Brendan Schwandner and Krystle Ring; 6 great grandchildren and two brothers-in-law, C.A. (Jay) Harvey of Carrollton, TX and Terry Harvey of Crystal Lake, IL.
He was a 60 year member of St. John's Lutheran Church, serving on the council and as an usher. He was a proud graduate of Bradley University. John retired from the Insurance and Banking Industry. He was an avid golfer.
Memorial Gathering: 9:30 – 11 am, Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at St. John's Lutheran Church.
Memorial Service: 11:00 am, Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at St. John's Lutheran Church with Pastor Greg Busboom officiating.
Private inurnment will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. John's Lutheran Church or a .
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from June 17 to June 18, 2019